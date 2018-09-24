Council to vote for new deputy mayor this week

Councillor Keith Williams will not recontest the job of Ballina's deputy mayor at the council's meeting this week.

Councillor Keith Williams will not recontest the job of Ballina's deputy mayor at the council's meeting this week. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

BALLINA Shire Council will this week vote on a new deputy mayor.

Cr Keith Williams, who has held the role for the past year, said he would not be re-contesting it.

"I won't stand again this year,” Cr Williams said.

"I kind of suggested last year ... the deputy mayor role was something that should be shared around to some extent.”

It's not yet known who will nominate for the role this year, but Cr Williams said he was aware of more than one councillor interested.

"There are other people, I'm certain, who will stand,” he said.

Councillors will this Thursday determine their method of voting, then proceed to vote - if there is more than one nominee.

Cr Williams hoped whoever takes on the role would commit themselves to it.

"As a councillor you tend to focus on things that are going on in just your ward,” he said.

"As deputy mayor, I think really I've had more of a responsibility to take a broader look across the shire ... not just in my patch.

"For me, that's involved the Pacific Highway upgrade and impacts on residents in Wardell and Meershaum Vale.

"It's ongoing issues, but I hope that the council showing strong support for (residents) does make the RMS have another look at some of those issues.

"I hope that by keeping the pressure on, we've helped.”

Cr Williams said he'd "thoroughly enjoyed” the past year but had no shortage of responsibility ahead of him, after being re-elected as chair of the Rous County Council last week.

Ballina Shire Council will meet from 9am on Thursday.