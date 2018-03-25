Council to seek funds for shire's worst roads

Ballina Shire Council will lobby for more funding for the region's rural roads.

IS YOUR road the worst in the Ballina Shire?

You might soon find out, as the council prepares to compile a list prioritising the roads most desperate for an upgrade.

Ballina Shire Councillors this week agreed to write to Roads Minister Melinda Pavey to appeal for more funding for the Ballina Shire's rural roads.

Councillor Eoin Johnston put forward the motion, which passed unanimously.

Houghlahans Creek Rd resident Jos Webber addressed the council's general meeting with serious concerns about the upkeep of the road, near Tintenbar.

Mr Webber said his road had "fallen right off the agenda" of the council's dust sealing plan, with a landslip having awaited disaster relief funding for the past three years.

He said commercial and residential residents of Houghlahans Creek Rd were being adversely affected by the state of the road.

Cr Johnston said rural roads were being overlooked in favour of "vote-catcher" projects in urban areas.

"I think roads are vital and I have concerns for people such as Mr Webber," Cr Johnston said.

"I do feel sorry for the citizens of the regional roads and the other citizens who live on dirt roads around the shire.

"But the money is not there and I don't think it's going to come from the ratepayers.

"If you ask (residents) what they want most people say roads.

"There's a good reason most people around Australia want roads, because they're not being done."

Mayor David Wright said there would be more funding for rural roads from the NSW Government's $4.15 billion sale of its share of the Snowy Hydro scheme.

Cr Wright hoped to see a significant amount of this allocated to the North Coast, especially for industry-heavy

"The regional roads that are subjected to lots of rain deteriorate," Cr Wright said.

"(Upgrading them) is a good investment in the future."