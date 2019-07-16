Council to look at 'outdated' drought management plan

ON THE AGENDA: Richmond Valley Council will look to update their drought management plan to standardise water restriction levels across the LGA to match the region.

Jasmine Burke

FOLLOWING a prolonged period of drought conditions earlier this year, Richmond Valley Council will look at their drought management plan.

The council will decide whether standardise water restrictions levels to match other levels across the region at the July ordinary meeting tonight.

Council will decide whether to adopt Rous County Council's Regional Drought Management Plan and Water Restriction Regime for the Casino water supply system to standardise water restriction levels ensuring a consistent approach across the region.

Richmond Valley Council's current drought management plan was drafted in 2006 and is based on a seven level restriction regime, meaning the plan does not align with the current Rous County Council plan, which reflects the NSW Department of Primary Industries' preferred five level restriction regime.

The primary objective of the drought management plan is to provide successful maintenance of a restricted water supply during drought without compromising public health and firefighting needs.

Richmond Valley has two main water supply areas, with one being the Casino water supply area supplied by Jabour Weir, and the other being for the Mid-Richmond area, which includes the communities of Evans Head, Broadwater, Woodburn, Riley's Hill and Coraki, which is supplied through the Rous County Council bulk water supply scheme.

According to the meeting agenda, amending Richmond Valley's drought management plan to match Rous County Council's plan will ensure that the same water restriction levels and rules apply across the LGA.

The July ordinary meeting will start at 5pm at the council chambers in Graham Place, Casino.