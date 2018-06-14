Council to investigate spate of asbestos dumping incidents

Lismore City Council is investigating a number of illegal asbestos dumping incidents, including asbestos found on public land at Exton Street, North Lismore on Tuesday, June 12.

LISMORE City Council has urged the public to report illegal asbestos dumping after a spate of recent incidents.

Recent asbestos dumping incidents have included 460kg of asbestos sheeting dumped at Bagotville Rd, Broadwater.

There was also yellow sheeting left at Tatham Rd, South Gundurimba between May 4 and 5, 10 sheets of profiled asbestos sheeting left on Wyrallah Ferry Rd at Wyrallah between May 30 and 31 and most recently, more asbestos was dumped on Exton St, North Lismore between 2.30pm Sunday, June 10 and 6.30am on Tuesday.

Lismore City Council's environmental compliance officer Stuart Thomson warned material containing asbestos was highly hazardous and should always be handled with extreme care.

Asbestos was mostly found in building materials used between 1940 and 1990.

"These types of offences show a complete disregard for the health and safety of any person that may inadvertently come into contact with the material,” Mr Thomson said.

The most recent dump, on Exton St earlier this week, involved an estimated 1.5 to two tonnes of asbestos, which was left on public land.

This was wrapped in black plastic and a blue tarp, believed to have covered the material during transportation, was also found at the site.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Lismore and Goonellabah were called to the scene on Tuesday morning.

There, kitted out in HAZMAT gear, the crews worked to render the area safe before handing the scene over to the council.

Illegal dumping costs the council about $100,000 each year in investigations, collection and disposal costs.

Illegal disposal of asbestos was a criminal offence and can result in significant fines.

Anyone with information about these incidents should phone Stuart Thomson on 1300 87 83 87.

All information will be treated as highly confidential.

The council will continue to investigate the dumping incidents.