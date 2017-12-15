Council to introduce parking time limits

PAY parking will not be started on January 1, 2018 as previously planned by Byron Shire council, but new parking time limits will be introduced in the Bangalow CBD and monitored for 12 months.

"Councillors today voted not to implement pay parking in January next year saying they wanted to first see the results of a 12-month trial of the impact of changes to parking time limits,” Acting General Manager, Mark Arnold, said.

"Today's vote replaces the previous resolution made at the meeting in August 2017.”

The resolution from today's meeting will see one hour parking in Byron Street and part of Station Street and two hour parking in the remainder of Station Street for a period of 12 months.

These parking time limits will be reviewed during the trial.

Over 2018 Council staff will employ a range of measures including number plate recognition technology to monitor parking demands, the length of time people are staying and the number of infringements incurred by people staying over the time limit.

From this information council will determine where the majority of people parking in Bangalow are from, for example from Queensland, or other parts of NSW such as the Northern Rivers region.

This information will be used to see if the changes to time limits have improved the turnover of parking in Bangalow over a 12-month period.

"Any future time limit changes or additional traffic management strategies, such as pay parking, will be informed by the results of the trial.

"After 12 months a report containing the findings from the trial will be prepared for the consideration of the Council,” Mr Arnold said.

New signs with information about the parking times will be installed in early 2018.

For more information contact Phil Holloway, Director Infrastructure Services, on 6626 7000.