Council to help you clean up during the festive season

EXTRA rubbish collections will run throughout the Byron Shire for two weeks from Christmas day to help residents dispose of increased waste during the festive season.

The council's team leader resource recovery, Lloyd Isaacson said the residents who live in urban areas will be able to place all three bins on the kerbside for collection.

"Normally the organics bin gets emptied once a week along with an alternate service for general waste (red bin) and recyclables (yellow) bin,” Mr Isaacson said.

"Council is asking for people to put all three bins (red, yellow and green) on the kerbside the night before their garbage collection day.

"This means there will be a lot more bins than normal so we're asking people to park cars in driveways or garages if possible to help our drivers and staff.”

The extra collection services will run from Christmas day to January 6.

Bin collection tips

Bin collections will go ahead on your normal collection day even if it falls on a public holiday.

Put your bins out the night before your normal collection day. If your bins are not out, we cannot send the truck back a second time.

Where there is space, place your three bins side-by-side at the kerbside.

If there is not enough room for all three bins to sit side-by-side, place the red landfill bin at the front and recycling and organics bins at least one metre behind it.

Park your cars in driveways and garages if possible to give collection trucks more room.

Take your bins in ASAP after they have been emptied.

Please be patient with each other and the drivers - there will be lots of bins out and collections times may vary. The additional collection services will only operate in urban areas of the Byron Shire.

For more information contact resource recovery education officer Lucy Wilson, 6626 7077.