Council to hear findings of independent flood review

IN TOWN: Former NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Owens will return to Lismore and brief the council on his report into the Lismore flood.

FINDINGS of the independent review into the North Coast flood response will be tabled at a confidential meeting in Lismore this week.

Former NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Owens, who was commissioned by the State Emergency Service to conduct the review, will return to Lismore on Thursday to present his report to council executives and councillors.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith anticipated the report and any findings and recommendations would "provide piece of mind” for the community.

"I hope we can put people's minds at ease by reassuring them of the appropriate decision making and distribution of information during a flood event,” Cr Smith said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said he would ensure he was briefed on the report findings.

He hoped the report would provide "a first step” toward the formation of a flood mitigation plan for the North Coast as well as shed light on flood evacuation management.

"All of the organisations did a great job but we need to look at protocols to prevent mass business loss in future from floods,” he said.

Recovery coordinator, Euan Ferguson said he looked forward to reading the review of the response when it became available.

The release of the findings coincides with Mr Ferguson's meeting with the recovery committee in Lismore.

An SES spokeswoman said Mr Owens' report would publicly available on the SES website on Thursday.