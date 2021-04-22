Council to explore paid parking at Lennox Head

Ballina Shire Council is considering paid parking for Lennox Head.

Ballina Shire council has agreed to discuss the idea of paid parking for Lennox Head.

In their regular monthly meeting, council agreed to request a report from staff on the alternatives on installation of paid parking in Lennox Head.

If paid parking was not deemed the right solution, the report will also look into smart sensors for improved parking management.

Any additional revenue generated by this would have to be used to assist in increased resources and increased capital infrastructure renewal within the shire.

A possible future policy will also have to contain a clause that exempts residents of Ballina Shire from payment.

The conversation was part of the discussion of the 2021/22 Operational Plan, and involved that council approved the exhibition of the draft schedule of fees and charges for 2021/22.

A woman tries to pay a parking meter wearing a mask and gloves in Melbourne. Stuart McEvoy/The Australian.

Cr Eoin Johnston voted for the idea, saying the upcoming upgrades for Lennox Head for the next two years were an opportunity for this idea to be discussed now.

"I have reservations, of course," he said.

"It's fair, because they are going to rip up the whole of Lennox Head in the next couple for years.

"The earthworks are being done, the concrete is being moved, let's just have a report on it, whether it's paid parking or something about smart management (of parking).

"It's too late to rip up River St again (in Ballina), or Alstonville, but this place is being ripped up.

"Lennox is having exponential growth, I call it 'Byron Light', some people call it 'South Byron', it is very very popular.

"Sorry Lennox, you won't like being called that."

The idea was voted in by councillors David Wright, Eoin Johnston, Stephen McCarthy, Nathan Willis and Ben Smith.

Councillors Phillip Meehan, Jeff Johnson, Keith Williams and Sharon Cadwallader voted against it.

Councillor Sharon Parry was absent.