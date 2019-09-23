Council to deliver 410 projects in $125M budget

BYRON Shire Council will deliver a record 410 projects and activites as part of this year's $125million budget.

This is an increase of one third over last year and includes includes everything from delivering major capital projects, to hosting a youth leadership program, to revitalising the old Byron Bay Hospital site, to planning for a five-megawatt solar farm, to working with vulnerable communities

Vanessa Adams, Council's Director Corporate and Community Services, said Council's improved planning practices have resulted in a clearer plan and budget for the financial year.

"Last year we achieved a record 81% of our planned actions and the remainder were either partially or substantially achieved,” Ms Adams said.

"Our increased performance can be attributed to improved management processes, better reporting and more involvement from the community.

"We greatly appreciate the time and effort people take in getting involved and providing feedback on our various projects.

"Last year more than 3,000 people completed surveys on yoursaybyronshire.com.au which equals approximately one in ten people in the Byron Shire being interested enough in their local community to take time out of their day to share their thoughts.

"Our Operational Plan sets out the key activities for staff to deliver over the next twelve months and people who are interested in Council activities can see what is planned and track our progress every quarter.

"These quarterly reports are available on Council's website and I encourage people to take a look at them because they contain a lot of information about the different activities of Council.

"We're also currently preparing our annual report which looks back on the 2018/19 financial year and this will be reported to Council later this year and will be available on our website.

"Our Annual Report is one of the key points of accountability between Council and the community,”