Council to decide on next step to keep the Hannah Cabinet

Geoff Hannah shows off The Hannah Cabinet to the spellbound public as part of a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to "bring the cabinet home" as part of the gallery's permanent collection.

LISMORE City Council will decide whether to extend the public’s chance to keep the famous Hannah Cabinet in Lismore.

Created by master craftsman Geoff Hannah, in honour of his family, the exquisitely handcrafted cabinet has been valued by world renowned auctioneers, Christie’s, as worth more than $1.5 million.

The aim of the project is to raise $1 million in order to keep the cabinet in Lismore.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council will vote to whether is should extend the fundraising opportunities on behalf of the Lismore Regional Gallery to support the acquisition of The Hannah Cabinet until December 31 2022.

With fundraising for the acquisition of The Hannah Cabinet almost complete, the Hannah Cabinet Steering Committee are now entering the phase of receipting pledges and donations to the acquisition, according to the council business papers.

The papers state the delegation has managed to raise $993,133 plus verbal pledges equating to $114,000 which are yet to be signed.

“The acquisition of The Hannah Cabinet is a significant moment in the history of Lismore Regional Gallery and will be a defining element in the permanent collection for generations to come,” the papers said.

The fundraising delegation was formed in November 2018 and is due to conclude on December 31, 2019.

Earlier this year, the Hannah Cabinet Steering Committee informed the council it was also seeking to raise funds for the ongoing care, display and management of the work for the next three years.

A further report will come to the council in early 2020 outlining future use of the Art Gallery Gift Account and the establishment of an associated Art Gallery Advisory Committee.