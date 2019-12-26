Council to cut bushfire DA fees

RESIDENTS who want to rebuild after the bushfires in one area of the Northern Rivers will be assisted by their council who have promised to waive development assessment fees.

On Christmas Eve Richmond Valley Council said it proposed to remove the fees for residents rebuilding in bushfire affected areas including Rappville, Busbys Flat, Wyan, Bora Ridge, Bungawalbin, New Italy, Whiporie, Camira Creek and surrounding areas.

This would save each person rebuilding more than $6000 on average.

The council developed the proposed policy in response to the Busbys Flat Road and Myall Creek Road bushfires, which have destroyed a combined total of 60 homes and 172 outbuildings, and damaged a further 23 homes and 65 outbuildings.

The proposal will waive all council-imposed development assessment fees for a period of two years from October 8, 2019.

The council-imposed fees relating to development assessments as required by section 610F of the Local Government Act include the following:

Development application fees

Construction certificate fees

Temporary occupation fees

Onsite Sewage Management System (OSMS) fees

Section 68 fees

Section 7.12 levy for increased demand on community infrastructure.

Based on a property value of $250,000, these fees would add up to $6,495 for each property. If all 60 homes were rebuilt at an average value of $250,000, the above fees would total $389,700.

The council is inviting comment on the proposal for a period of 30 days from December 24, 2019 until January 22, 2020.

Any person may make a written submission during the exhibition period, by one of the following methods:

Email to council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au

Fill out a Make a Submission form on the council’s website.

By post to Locked Bag 10 Casino NSW 2470.

By delivery to the council’s Customer Service Centres in Casino or Evans Head.

Further information is available by phoning 6660 0300.