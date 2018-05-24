Shark nets and mounting legal costs on council's agenda

Ballina Shire Council will discuss whether they should make a submission into future shark mitigation at Thursday's general meeting.

A DISCUSSION on the North Coast Shark Meshing Trial, a proposed coastal masterplan and mounting legal costs will be among the topics discussed at Ballina Shire Council's general meeting on Thursday.

Shark trial

Councillor Keith Williams will put forward a notice of motion for the council to voice its stance on the North Coast Shark Meshing Trial.

Cr Williams has suggested Ballina Shire Council make a submission to the NSW Department of Primary Industries in relation to the trial.

He has asked councillors to "pledge (their) continued support and cooperation for research and deployment of non-lethal shark mitigation measures such as increased capability of drone technology, SMART drumlines, research tagging, shield devices, spotting technologies and non-lethal barriers".

Coastal masterplan

Councillor Phillip Meehan will put forward a notice of motion for the council to develop a master plan for the Shaws Bay area.

Cr Meehan has suggested a master plan for the Serpentine, Pioneer Park and Shaws Bay area east of Missingham Bridge.

In his notice of motion, Cr Meehan said the reserve areas were "the most popular and heavily used in Ballina Shire".

"Walkers, swimmers, picnickers, surfers, fisher folk and people simply wanting to sit in the shade by the river, use them year round," he said.

"The Shaws Bay area is the base for Ballina's professional fishermen during mullet season and a frequent location for a number of licensed surf schools."

He said while the area was considered in the Ballina Major Regional Centre Strategy, Cr Meehan said a Shaws Bay masterplan would allow for a "more site-specific approach".

Legal costs

Councillors will hear updated information on current and recent legal proceedings involving Ballina Shire Council.

The council has paid more than $700,000 in legal fees this financial year so far, significantly above the previous years at $167,500 in 2016-17 and $88,000 in 2015-16.