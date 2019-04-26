Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Shire Council is considering a DA for a temporary wedding venue on Tuckombil Lane.
Ballina Shire Council is considering a DA for a temporary wedding venue on Tuckombil Lane. Ballina Shire Council
Council News

Council to consider proposed controversial wedding venue

Liana Turner
by
26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROPOSED controversial million dollar rural wedding venue and accommodation at Tuckombil will be considered by Ballina Shire Council.

A development application for building works and the temporary use of land at 43 Tuckombil Lane was among a list of current applications being considered by Ballina Shire Council staff before this week's ordinary meeting.

The proponent is seeking approval for the land, north-east of Alstonville, to be used as a function centre for a period of five years.

Also included in the DA are eight new accommodation cabins and the extension of an existing shed which would be used as a communal area for visitors staying in the cabins.

The DA, which was lodged with the council on January 24, is seeking approval to host up to 20 wedding ceremonies in a year, each catering to a maximum of 120 people.

The estimated cost of works is about $1.05 million.

At this week's meeting, councillor Keith Williams asked for the DA to be called up for consideration by councillors.

He was seconded by deputy mayor Nathan Willis and the motion was carried without debate.

Public submissions on the DA have so far opposed it on the bases of safety concerns about the single-lane road, noise and amenity issues along with the impact it may have on the "tranquil” nature of the area and privacy of nearby residents.

Some members of the public have expressed concerns about whether the users of the proposed venue would take issue with existing agricultural activities at neighbouring macadamia farms.

The issue of whether a temporary approval could later become permanent was also raised in some submissions.

ballina shire council northern rivers weddings rural wedding reception venues rural weddings tuckombil
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Election candidate's 'cult' mate: 'He's still a friend'

    premium_icon Election candidate's 'cult' mate: 'He's still a friend'

    Politics A MAN in the running to be the next Richmond MP has defended his friendship with Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    This road is a 'disaster waiting to happen'

    premium_icon This road is a 'disaster waiting to happen'

    News "The road is completely unsafe... it's not going to end well"

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Learn how to build a beautiful home for less than $10k

    premium_icon Learn how to build a beautiful home for less than $10k

    Home & Decorating Learn the ins and outs of building a revolutionary tiny house

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Lismore gallery's new tour a first for regional Australia

    premium_icon Lismore gallery's new tour a first for regional Australia

    News Lismore leads the state with Auslan tours for the deaf

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM