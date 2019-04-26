Council to consider proposed controversial wedding venue

Ballina Shire Council is considering a DA for a temporary wedding venue on Tuckombil Lane.

A PROPOSED controversial million dollar rural wedding venue and accommodation at Tuckombil will be considered by Ballina Shire Council.

A development application for building works and the temporary use of land at 43 Tuckombil Lane was among a list of current applications being considered by Ballina Shire Council staff before this week's ordinary meeting.

The proponent is seeking approval for the land, north-east of Alstonville, to be used as a function centre for a period of five years.

Also included in the DA are eight new accommodation cabins and the extension of an existing shed which would be used as a communal area for visitors staying in the cabins.

The DA, which was lodged with the council on January 24, is seeking approval to host up to 20 wedding ceremonies in a year, each catering to a maximum of 120 people.

The estimated cost of works is about $1.05 million.

At this week's meeting, councillor Keith Williams asked for the DA to be called up for consideration by councillors.

He was seconded by deputy mayor Nathan Willis and the motion was carried without debate.

Public submissions on the DA have so far opposed it on the bases of safety concerns about the single-lane road, noise and amenity issues along with the impact it may have on the "tranquil” nature of the area and privacy of nearby residents.

Some members of the public have expressed concerns about whether the users of the proposed venue would take issue with existing agricultural activities at neighbouring macadamia farms.

The issue of whether a temporary approval could later become permanent was also raised in some submissions.