Council to consider new action against luxury coastal venue

Development issues involving The Beach House East Coast will be discussed at Thursday's Ballina Shire Council meeting.

BALLINA Shire Council will this week consider whether it will pursue further action against a luxury coastal venue where construction works were carried out without the proper approvals.

The council began investigations into The Beach House in August last year after construction works were undertaken without development consent. The council issued a stop work order on October 18 and launched Class 4 legal proceedings against the owner in the NSW Land and Environment Court the following month.

According to a report by the council's staff, the owners of the Shelly Beach Rd, East Ballina site then refrained from using the conference centre, accessible toilet and dormitory building that were subject to the concerns.

They also obtained a building information certificate for work that had commenced and development consent for further proposed works and the court proceedings were discontinued with no admission or finding of wrongdoing.

"As part of the debate on this matter council had also sought information in respect to the appropriate level of enforcement action that should be implemented in respect to the works undertaken without development consent,” staff said in the report.

But councillors will consider whether to take other action against the venue at this Thursday's ordinary meeting.

This could include a formal warning, penalty infringement or criminal proceedings in the local court.

The property, previously known as Dunes on Shelly Beach and the Anglican Church's Gunundi before that, is now owned by The Farm Collective.

Mayor David Wright said the council had received further correspondence from the owners which would have to be addressed before they deal with the matter at Thursday's meeting.

While the matter will be discussed in the council's confidential session on Thursday, Cr Wright said the site had been addled with issues through various ownerships.

"It's been a very mucked up site,” he said.

"I can understand people not really knowing what's right and what's wrong.”

But he was hopeful the matter could be resolved in some way.

"They're people that have a track record in the North Coast and it's a very prominent site and certainly there's opposition from some locals,” he said.

The Beach House CEO Ryan Sharpley said he was eager to see concerns about the site resolved.

"I am committed to the long term and certainly hope there is a time in the near future when we can reach a point that sees us deliver an amazing asset for the local region,” Mr Sharpley said.

"If we could go back in time, we would approach the renovations differently. We would double-check consultant advice and be more pro-active with council as to the works proposed.”

Mr Sharpley said they sought to be co-operative and accommodating as soon as the council raised its concerns.

"We are remorseful for the confusion and uncertainty associated with our works on the site,” he said.

"We agreed to undertake the development approval process and obtain a building information certificate as a show of good faith that we wanted the dispute resolved for all concerned.

"The renovation works were minor works and were approved by Council through the development application and building information certificate approval processes, earlier in the year.”

"Whilst it is disappointing to see council considering further action when very substantial proceedings and action has already been taken, we appreciate that council needs to carefully consider its position.

"Given the co-operation we have shown, the approval of all works through the latest development application process, the potential of our site to benefit the region, it is our hope that council will be satisfied that compliance has been achieved.”

The venue has appointed a community liaison officer, who residents with concerns or queries can contact by emailing community@thebeachhouse- eastcoast.com.