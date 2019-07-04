Council to consider merits of poison-free weeding method

Ballina Shire Council has debated whether to consider trialling a glyphosate-free weed control method.

Ballina Shire Council has debated whether to consider trialling a glyphosate-free weed control method. Ballina Shire Council

POISON-free weeding will be considered by a second Northern Rivers council.

Ballina Shire councillor Sharon Parry brought a notice of motion before the June ordinary meeting.

Cr Parry originally sought support for the council to trial "steam weeding” methods.

But after several amendments, the majority voted to "investigate the merits” of implementing such a change.

During the meeting, staff explained to the councillors they would need to hire equipment to trial steam weeding, a technique that Byron Shire Council has been using to reduce glyphosate use.

Mayor David Wright noted that other councils had also tried the technique.

"Is there any information to save us going through a trial?,” Cr Wright asked.

"I don't want to waste money, that's all.”

Cr Sharon Cadwallader presented to her colleagues information from the Mid-Coast Council region which suggested the results from their trial were "patchy”.

"I won't support this because we already know that it doesn't work in all areas,” Cr Cadwallader said.

"I'd support a trial in parks and waterways... not a general trial.”

Cr Phil Meehan said they should gather all relevant information before they "launch into” a costly change.

"I'd suggest we get informed about it and then we'd be in a better position,” he said.

The council will include in its 2019/20 Operational Plan an action to investigate the merits of the method before determining whether it could be implemented on a permanent basis.