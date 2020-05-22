Council to begin opening some carparks as restrictions ease

Byron Shire Council closed numerous beach carparks, including at Main Beach, to avoid people congregating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BYRON Shire Council will begin reopening some carparks from today.

Mayor Simon Richardson raised the matter of council carparks during the Mayoral Minute at yesterday’s planning meeting.

The decision follows a move to reopen the shire’s playgrou nds last week.

“We obviously closed those carparks to minimise congregation and the unsafe social distancing that was occurring,” Cr Richardson said.

“I think that need for the social distancing is certainly easing.”

With the State Government’s easing of some restrictions meaning recreational travel within NSW will be permitted, Cr Richardson said it made sense to start easing closures.

“I think it’s appropriate that we start to open these now,” he said.

The council resolved to reopen the Clarks Beach carpark from today.

Subject to consultation with police and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the council intends to see Captain Cook Carpark, Broken Head Reserve Carpark, The Pass Carpark and Tallow Beach Carpark opened on Friday, May 29.

Time restrictions at South Beach Rd in Brunswick Heads remain unchanged.

Scarrabelottis Carpark and the council’s carparks within Seven Mile Beach Rd remain closed.

Main Beach Carpark will be closed until planned resurfacing and maintenance works have been completed.

Staff explained to the council at yesterday’s meeting those works were delayed by wet weather this week, meaning that work may be finished in early June.

Councillor Alan Hunter queried whether there had been a downturn in illegal camping during the closures and staff confirmed this activity had “diminished somewhat” in recent times.

Along with playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor fitness equipment, the Byron Wetlands are also now open, although no groups are permitted and the interpretive centre and bird hide remain closed.

The council’s Mullumbimby offices are also still closed but staff are still available on 6626 7000 or email council@byron.nsw.gov.au.