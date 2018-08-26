Menu
Alstonville mother and daughter Jodi and Kirralee Morris at the re-opening of Alstonville Pool last month.
Council News

Council to allow more fun for less at revamped facilities

Liana Turner
by
26th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

BULK pass holders for either of Ballina Shire Council's pools will now be able to use them in both facilities.

Councillors voted to bring in a reciprocal arrangement between the Alstonville and Ballina pools at Thursday's meeting.

Councillor Phil Meehan put forward a notice of motion to make the change.

"Why shouldn't they be able to use (a pass) at Ballina as well as Alstonville?” Cr Meehan said.

"It's entirely appropriate.”

Cr Eoin Johnston said this issue had been the subject of most complaints he had fielded about the newly-upgraded pools.

Also, mayor David Wright said the operators of both facilities were looking at increasing the amount of shaded areas.

The new reciprocal arrangement means season, three-month and ten-ticket pass holders can use their pass to enter either pool, regardless of where it was purchased.

This includes adults, children, families and concession bulk passes.

The pools have proved popular since re-opening late last month, with close to 10,000 patrons between them.

