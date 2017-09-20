24°
Council targeting tossers to stop littering

Rubbish chucked out of moving vehicles can attract a hefty fine.
JASMINE BURKE
TOSSERS will be cracked down on as Lismore City Council ramps up its anti-littering campaign.

Residents are encouraged to register with the NSW EPA to report littering offences from vehicles.

Research shows people are less likely to litter if they think someone is watching.

The Report to EPA service was part of a NSW State Government anti-littering program and aims to deter people from littering from vehicles by increasing the likelihood of being seen, reported and fined.

Litter Project Coordinator from North East Waste, Karen Rudkin said the campaign sends a clear message that littering is unacceptable.

"Roadside litter is one of our region's most unnecessary and preventable environmental problems,” Ms Rudkin said.

"Reporting littering from vehicles helps to raise awareness, change behaviour, reduce clean-up costs and keep our community clean.

"By registering to report littering from vehicles, you are part of the solution to the issue of litter.

"Each year over 25,000 tonnes of litter is tossed in NSW, costing costs council a considerable amount of money to clean up... we can use those funds for other services.”

The council was a member of North East Waste, who are leading the anti-litter campaign throughout the Northern Rivers, where there are currently more than 450 people registered to report littering from vehicles.

The aim of the campaign was to reduce roadside littering by further increasing the number of residents registered to report.

If a report was made by an adult member of the public of someone littering from a vehicle, the NSW EPA can issue fines of $250 for an individual and $500 for a corporation.

The council and North East Waste encourage everyone to get on board this summer by registering to report littering from vehicles at: www.epa.nsw.gov.au/reporttoepa

