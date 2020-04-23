Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council supports alcohol-free zones in Lismore, Nimbin

Aisling Brennan
23rd Apr 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALCOHOL-free zones will be re-established in Lismore and Nimbin for another four years.

Lismore City Council supported the extension at Tuesday’s meeting because of the looming July 10 deadline, when the current alcohol-free zone agreement expires.

The exclusion zone includes the Lismore CBD, North and South Lismore and the Nimbin

Village business area.

In the council business papers, the NSW Police supported the decision to have the zones continue for a further four-years.

“The proposed re-establishment of alcohol-free zones at Lismore and Nimbin is supported by Richmond Area Command Police,” the NSW Police stated.

“Alcohol-free zones have a significant impact on the ability of police to reduce alcohol related crime and anti-social behaviour at Lismore and Nimbin.

“Police are using their powers to confiscate and dispose of alcohol from people who are drinking in the alcohol-free zones which is reducing crime and making Lismore and Nimbin a safer place for residents and visitors.”

alcohol free zones lismore cbd lismore city council nimbin nsw police force richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Should Lismore City Council take a pay cut?

        premium_icon Should Lismore City Council take a pay cut?

        News ONE councillor thinks staff should take a pay cut to help alleviate pressure of COVID-19.

        Alcohol and food trade relaxed this ANZAC Day

        premium_icon Alcohol and food trade relaxed this ANZAC Day

        Sport UNDER the Retail Trading Act 2008, some businesses are normally restricted from...

        Council pauses big projects, seeks support to ‘stay afloat’

        premium_icon Council pauses big projects, seeks support to ‘stay afloat’

        News BALLINA Mayor David Wright will relay why Ballina council is calling on State and...

        Teen shooting victim could have ‘lost her hand’

        premium_icon Teen shooting victim could have ‘lost her hand’

        News THE 22-year-old man has since been charged with numerous offences.