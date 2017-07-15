Council strives to save grand old eucalypt on gallery site

STAFF DEVASTATED: Plans for the new Lismore Regional Gallery were amended to ensure the tree was made a feature of the new space.

A LARGE eucalypt tree in the new Lismore Quadrangle appears to be dying and Lismore City Council is going to lengths to save it.

Plans for the new Lismore Regional Gallery were amended to ensure the tree was made a feature of the new space, and staff are devastated to see the tree looking so unwell.

Council is now working with arborists to try and salvage the tree and ensure it remains a feature of the new space, providing shade and amenity for Quadrangle visitors.

Council's Manager of Major Recreation and Cultural Facilities, Tony Duffy, said the tree was infested with white ants and council will do everything possible to save it.

"We are trying to determine if the treatment for that is having any role in the die back, or if work on the gallery affected the root system in any way," Mr Duffy said.

"We specifically amended our works to ensure this tree, and the nearby paperbark, were kept as important elements of the Quadrangle and gallery space.

"We have discovered that a number of other Gympie messmates in Lismore have recently died, or are in the process of dying, so our arborists are investigating if there is any cross over between these occurrences.

The tree was treated for white ants in March and appeared fine.

It began to look sick followed the flood, and has worsened significantly in the last few weeks.