Lismore Council, stop wasting our time: OPINION

About 40 animal rights activists protesting against greyhound racing at Lismore City Council's extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, January 9.
About 40 animal rights activists protesting against greyhound racing at Lismore City Council's extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, January 9.

LISMORE City Council - you are letting your community down.

Three attempts to hold a successful extraordinary meeting of council have now failed.

And there are some pretty weighty issues to be considered, such as the proposed aerial ski jump, expansion of Lismore square and greyhound racing expansion plans.

There are all sorts of good excuses for these meetings to have failed.

But it's only January and the council already faces a backlog of work that's bound to take a few marathon meetings to get through.

By not getting their act together to hold these meetings, councillors are holding the community in contempt.

What councillors are really saying to the community is we would rather avoid talking about these issues altogether.

And the three abortive meetings have been a waste of everyone's time. Council staff, members of the public and media, and the small core of councillors who've consistently bothered to turn up.

Little wonder the overwhelming majority of respondents to our poll online called upon the council to be sacked.

