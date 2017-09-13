Council shuts down $90m Lismore Square proposal

A DRAFT plan of how the enlarged Lismore Shopping Square would blend in with the planned Lismore Regional Park.

A PROPOSAL to explore a $90 million expansion of Lismore Shopping Square was shutdown by councillors on Tuesday night in an hour long battle of words that divided the chamber.

The debate culminated in a tight and rare 6-5 vote at about 11pm where conservative councillors Greg Bennett and Nancy Casson sided with their Greens counterparts Cr Adam Guise and Vanessa Ekins in voting against the proposal.

Councillors argued over entering a non-binding memorandum of understanding with McConaghy Properties to further investigate the proposal.

Plans revealed about 4 hectares of Lismore Park was earmarked to cater for the expansion.

Lismore Shopping Square workers were among the gallery who watched the hour long debate as for and against arguments were shot across the chamber.

Prior to the proposal being put forward in the chambers, seven people voiced their view on the proposal during public access: five spoke against, two spoke for.

McGonaghy's managing director, Gary McConaghy was one of two who spoke at public access for the community discussion about the expansion. He cited engineering issues as the main reasons as to why other alternatives, like building a second story, weren't an option.

He said he would be "very disappointed" if the motion was lost but respected the no vote.

Councillors Eddie Lloyd and Ekins led the charge of impassioned pleas to preserve community space.

In light of damage to the CBD after the floods, Cr Lloyd lashed out by calling the proposal "heartless” and criticised what she said was a lack of transparency between the developer and the public about confidential commercial documents.

"Our community has their trust and faith in our engagement processes and the Imagine Lismore vision and regional parkland masterplan," Cr Lloyd said.

"To abandon these plans and to instead do a deal with a private company to handover community land would be an unforgivable betrayal of that trust."

Crs Gianpiero Battista, Neil Marks and Mayor Issac Smith were prominent voices calling for the option to be explored in a bid to foster economic prosperity post-flood.

The chamber recognised the large debate that had ensured about the issue particularly social media in the past week.

Cr Smith criticised those councillors who claimed the debate was one sided.

"You may call it the fast no but I call it not consulting," Cr Smith said.

"What I want to do is start a conversation with our community and I believe the MOU does that.

"I believe it gives us time to pursue the consultation with the broader community."

Cr Bennett attempted to move an amendment which aimed to install a rate discrepancy between the Square and CBD to prevent negative impact on other ratepayers. But it was lost when it came down to vote.

The final vote for was : Crs Battista, Marks, Cook, Moorhouse and Smith. Those against were Crs Casson, Guise, Ekins, Lloyd, Bennett and Bird.