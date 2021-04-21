Council set to mulch over green waste processing DA

The mulch will be transported to an adjoining site for processing by Go Grow, a company established nearby that supplies potting mix and landscape supplies.

The mulch will be transported to an adjoining site for processing by Go Grow, a company established nearby that supplies potting mix and landscape supplies.

A new green waste processing facility has been proposed for West Ballina.

A new development application has been launched with Ballina Shire Council by Teven Park Pty Limited for a mulch storage area at Teven Road in West Ballina.

The land contains a registered site area of 4.28 hectares and is currently vacant.

The project will involve the storage of approximately 35,000 tonnes of mulch per year.

Documents received by council explained that mulch will be received from Lismore and Ballina waste transfer stations, and will be free of contaminants.

Existing stormwater and dust suppression mitigation measures currently employed on the Go Grow site will be used to water the mulch as required.

The storage site is already comprises a compacted road base, with no vegetation present.

Existing stormwater basins are already used to capture and treat run-off from the mulch storage area.

A map showing the set up for the proposed mulch storage area at Teven Road in West Ballina, part of the development application documents.

The site has been storing mulch received from the Pacific Highway duplication project for approximately two years, so no construction activities are required for the implementation of this new project.

Up to five people will be employed by the new business venture.

As part of the application, and Environmental Impact Statement was submitted by Newton Denny Chapelle in Lismore, on behalf of the developer.

The EIS was required as the site is mapped as containing Class 2 Acid Sulfate Soils and

located within a flood plain.

The land is zoned RU2 Rural Landscape zone pursuant to the Ballina Local

Environmental Plan 2012 (BLEP).

The site has been operating in accordance with EPA Licence 20039 and has been audited by

the EPA with no issues raised.

Vehicular access into the lot is achieved via an existing driveway cross over located off

Teven Road.

The property also has frontage to the Pacific Highway which forms the eastern boundary of the site.

The proposal was lodged with council in March and it’s currently on public exhibition until May 6 in Ballina Shire Council’s website.