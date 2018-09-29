Council selects site for new community preschool

The location of the new Lennox Head Community Preschool on Byron Bay Rd.

The location of the new Lennox Head Community Preschool on Byron Bay Rd.

A NEW location has been chosen for Lennox Head Community Preschool.

Ballina Shire Council considered a motion to move the preschool to Skennars Head during Thursday's ordinary meeting.

But this option received not one vote from the nine councillors present.

Instead, Cr Phillip Meehan moved they select the site at 9 Byron Bay Rd, Lennox Head.

In May, 2016, the council considered a report from the Lennox Head Community Preschool, advising of the group's desire to establish a second preschool in the community.

It has been operating on Mackney Lane at Lennox Head since about 1983 and has been met with increasing demand in recent years and the group had nabbed $600,000 in government funding for a new, second facility.

The council then resolved to provide in-principle support for the investigation of a new site.

They had until December 7 to elect a preferred site for the new facility and staff had put forward four options, including Henderson Farm at Lennox Head, on the corner of Hutley and Snapper Drives, 9 Byron Bay Rd and Spoonbill Reserve on Redford Dr at Skennars Head.

At the meeting, Cr Sharon Cadwallader initially said it appeared the Skennars Head site was suitable.

She said the Hutley Dr site had a mosquito problem.

Cr Jeff Johnson opposed the Skennars Head location.

"I can't support doing it down in Skennars Head,” Cr Johnson said.

"I think we should be doing it in Lennox.”

Cr Meehan said the Skennars Head site would take away from that community's open space.

Given proposed new homes nearby, he said this was vital to maintain.

"I don't believe we should be taking this out of existing open space,” Cr Meehan said.

"It may well be that we wish in the future that we had more open space.

"We all know that people value open space and green space.”

Cr Meehan said the Byron Bay Rd location was "more central”.

Cr Meehan's motion passed, with Mayor David Wright and Crs Sharon Parry, Jeff Johnson and Ben Smith supporting it.