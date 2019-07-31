Menu
Council News

Council scraps beachside memorials

by Luke Mortimer
31st Jul 2019 11:10 AM
MEMORIALS to the dead will be removed from a popular beach by the Tweed Shire Council.

The council has warned family and friends they must take down memorials from Fingal Head by September or they will be removed.

"Council will remove existing, unapproved memorials at Fingal Head in September," the council advised in its Tweed Link publication.

"If people who have installed memorials in public areas wish to remove them prior to Council doing so, they should arrange this over the next month.

"Any memorials that are removed will be held at Council for a period of time."

The council will be removing unapproved memorial plaques at Fingal Head. Picture: Scott Powick
The council adopted a policy to remove memorials in November last year and there was a unanimous vote in September to remove plaques at the coastal headlands of Hastings Point, Cabarita and Fingal Head.

The council will consider allowing families to donate a tree instead.

Memorials to be removed include the use of plaques, paint and other markings.

The council's policy indicates the memorials are considered an eyesore and "the cumulative visual and character impact of establishing numerous private memorials is not considered acceptable".

Fingal Headland is a popular location. Picture: Mike Batterham
"From a community values and natural area management perspective memorials can become a prominent and personalised feature imposed upon shared public space," it reads.

"Council is concerned that single memorials normalise the practice, leading to additional memorial installations close by or in similar areas.

"This is contrary to the expectations and preference of a large number of people who seek to enjoy natural areas in an unaltered way."

Dolphins play off Fingal Head. Photo: Steve Holland
The council will make "reasonable attempts" to contact those who erected memorials before removal.

Exceptions may be made if a memorial commemorates an "extraordinary" community member who went "over and above what might reasonably be expected through paid employment or their voluntary contribution to the community".

Memorials of significant historical or cultural events may also be allowed.

The council decided last year to install memorial benches at Fingal Head, Hastings Point and Cabarita, which could include inscriptions.

