24°
News

Council rolls out funds to fix local roads

Samantha Poate
| 28th Jul 2017 7:30 AM
$37 million has been allocated to repair Byron Bay's roads
$37 million has been allocated to repair Byron Bay's roads Paul Braven GLA260617ROAD

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROADS and major construction seem to be recurring themes with Northern Rivers councils, as Byron Shire Council announce they will dedicate 48% of this year's financial budget to roads and infrastructure.

With Lismore City Council and Byron Shire Council releasing details of their annual roads programs this week, both have significantly increased their expenditure.

Byron Shire Council's General Manager Ken Ganger said this year the council will double the amount they spent last financial year to fund repairs and establish new roads in the region.

"A lot of the focus in capital works is trying to assist with traffic flow in and out of Byron but also to address some of the failing roads throughout the local government area,” Mr Ganger said.

This year the council has dedicated $37 million, an increase from last years $16.7 million and 2013's $4.2 million.

Mr Ganger said the major problems affecting Byron's roads are the topography, heavy rainfall and the poor alignment on which the roads were originally built.

"The only way we're going to be able to fix that is to start to reconstruct long sections of road,” he said, which will cost council $715,000 per kilometre.

"Out along Bangalow Road there are a couple of bad sections of road - there is one at Hayters Hill which we have concerns about we are going to repair at a cost of $650,000.”

Mr Ganger said fixing potholes on a cyclic basis was a "road to nowhere, you're just chasing your tail”.

The council's road renewal backlog was estimated to be around $40 million.

"We fully understand that our roads need a lot of attention, the council has recognised that and committed a significant increase in funds and it is continually looking at ways to generate funds so we can dedicate more to fixing the problem,” Mr Ganger said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron shire council northern rivers roads roads maintenance

Casino company caught up in meat export bungle

Casino company caught up in meat export bungle

RICHMOND Valley Council has thrown its support behind one of the largest employers on the Northern Rivers caught up in China's meat export debacle.

Tents for homeless: Making the most of Splendour's aftermath

Punters urged to donate their clean gear to Social Futures to help the homeless.

'Absolute wasteland', scoured for goods

Regional emergency services leaders speak up about inquiry

Emergency services agencies are under the microscope.

More than 170 submissions to parliamentary inquiry received

All-breeds sale highlight of Northern Rivers cattle calendar

Region's finest cattle to gather in Casino for annual event.

Region's finest cattle to gather in Casino

Local Partners

Hendra diagnosis prompts biosecurity reminder

RECENT cases of Hendra and cattle ticks calls for a reminder to horse owners.

WATCH: Young water warrior thrown in the deep end

Ecoteam's Keith Bolton, Aaron Taylor and Alinta Hippi have worked hard to ensure the community of Jubullum maintain a healthy water supply.

Woman ‘single-handedly’ ensured clean water supply for eight months

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Comedy, music and more in this week's gig guide

COMEDY: July’s Big Gig at the Ballina RSL features Mandy Nolan and not one, not two but three comedians called Dave! He’s a dancer, he’s a ninja, he’s a comedian. Dave Callan brings the Single Ladies magic to the Big Gig. He is currently performing The Psychology of Laughter, a brand-new live show about a 100 year-old book he found in Edinburgh of the same name. Dave Callan is joined by David McNevin as support with a special guest appearance by Dave Batten, a local upcoming comedian who tells it how it is. At the Ballina RSL Club tonight at 8pm. Free show.

This is a winter-proof list of shows on offer

Shannon Noll's Southern Sky in Casino

Shannon Noll has released a new single titled Southern Sky. Supplied by Warner Music.

The singer brings old and new hits to the Northern Rivers

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves and alliances.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

Jump on a shuttle for a great day out

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Rotorwing Helicopter Services is one of many local and interstate businesses that will be featured at the Lismore Aviation Expo. Rotorwing will have static displays as well as offering joy flights.

The what, where and when of the Lismore Aviation expo

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

Exciting opportunity to build your dream!

32/24 Scott Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000 to...

A unique opportunity exists to purchase a beautiful vacant block of land in the prestigious and highly popular Oasis Resort. Elevated and secluded, the allotment...

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,200,000 to...

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Spacious Townhouse In Prime Byron Bay Location

4/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $670,000 to...

Low maintenance and perfectly positioned, this 3 bedroom townhouse presents an excellent opportunity for young couples, smart investors and empty nesters seeking...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Forthcoming...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

5 ways to avoid 'tenants from hell'

Finding a good, reliable tenant can be a tedious task.

After some helpful ways to avoid terrible tenants? Read on

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years