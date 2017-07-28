Council rolls out funds to fix local roads

ROADS and major construction seem to be recurring themes with Northern Rivers councils, as Byron Shire Council announce they will dedicate 48% of this year's financial budget to roads and infrastructure.

With Lismore City Council and Byron Shire Council releasing details of their annual roads programs this week, both have significantly increased their expenditure.

Byron Shire Council's General Manager Ken Ganger said this year the council will double the amount they spent last financial year to fund repairs and establish new roads in the region.

"A lot of the focus in capital works is trying to assist with traffic flow in and out of Byron but also to address some of the failing roads throughout the local government area,” Mr Ganger said.

This year the council has dedicated $37 million, an increase from last years $16.7 million and 2013's $4.2 million.

Mr Ganger said the major problems affecting Byron's roads are the topography, heavy rainfall and the poor alignment on which the roads were originally built.

"The only way we're going to be able to fix that is to start to reconstruct long sections of road,” he said, which will cost council $715,000 per kilometre.

"Out along Bangalow Road there are a couple of bad sections of road - there is one at Hayters Hill which we have concerns about we are going to repair at a cost of $650,000.”

Mr Ganger said fixing potholes on a cyclic basis was a "road to nowhere, you're just chasing your tail”.

The council's road renewal backlog was estimated to be around $40 million.

"We fully understand that our roads need a lot of attention, the council has recognised that and committed a significant increase in funds and it is continually looking at ways to generate funds so we can dedicate more to fixing the problem,” Mr Ganger said.