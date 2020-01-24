Council reverses pool closure decision for Australia Day

Jordan and Travis can take a dip on the Australia Day long weekend. Picture: SUSANNA FREYMARK

WONDERFUL news for Bonalbo residents - specially those who like to swim.

The Bonalbo Public Pool will re-open for the Australia Day long weekend

Kyogle Council closed the pool on Monday, January 13 when Level 4 water restrictions were introduced at Bonalbo.

It will re-open on Saturday and remain open throughout the long weekend.

Kyogle Council mayor Danielle Mulholland said the council would review the Level 4 water restrictions for Bonalbo next week.

"We are very pleased that we can open the pool for the community for the long weekend," Ms Mulholland said.

"Council was aware that the community really wanted to be able to use the pool this Australia Day weekend, so we made the call to allow this exemption.

"Peacock Creek is flowing again after the recent rain and Council is harvesting water to Petrocholis Dam.

"We continue to ask residents to look closely at their water consumption and cut back as much as possible - every drop of water counts.