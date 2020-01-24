Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jordan and Travis can take a dip on the Australia Day long weekend. Picture: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Jordan and Travis can take a dip on the Australia Day long weekend. Picture: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

Council reverses pool closure decision for Australia Day

Susanna Freymark
23rd Jan 2020 10:03 PM

WONDERFUL news for Bonalbo residents - specially those who like to swim.

The Bonalbo Public Pool will re-open for the Australia Day long weekend

Kyogle Council closed the pool on Monday, January 13 when Level 4 water restrictions were introduced at Bonalbo.

It will re-open on Saturday and remain open throughout the long weekend.

Kyogle Council mayor Danielle Mulholland said the council would review the Level 4 water restrictions for Bonalbo next week.

"We are very pleased that we can open the pool for the community for the long weekend," Ms Mulholland said.

"Council was aware that the community really wanted to be able to use the pool this Australia Day weekend, so we made the call to allow this exemption.

"Peacock Creek is flowing again after the recent rain and Council is harvesting water to Petrocholis Dam.

"We continue to ask residents to look closely at their water consumption and cut back as much as possible - every drop of water counts.

northern rivers community foundation
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10,000 fish dead in the Richmond River

        premium_icon 10,000 fish dead in the Richmond River

        News RICHMOND Valley cleans up and DPI confirm lack of oxygen the cause.

        Green light for duplication to end gridlock in Ballina

        premium_icon Green light for duplication to end gridlock in Ballina

        News EVEN though the $25 million project will cause some disruption, councillors...

        Ballina council says 'I don't' to $1 million wedding venue

        premium_icon Ballina council says 'I don't' to $1 million wedding venue

        News Residents said they were worried the area would become a "rat house"

        Felt like 30C: Heatwave makes for a restless night’s sleep

        premium_icon Felt like 30C: Heatwave makes for a restless night’s sleep

        News NORTHERN NSW is sweating through a severe heatwave, causing uncomfortable nighttime...