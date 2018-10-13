Menu
JEWEL BARGARA: An artist's impression of the approved high rise on the Bargara esplanade.
Politics

Council reveals conditions for 9-storey Jewel development

12th Oct 2018 12:45 PM
BUNDABERG Regional Council has imposed conditions on the proposed Jewel development at Bargara "to protect the environment, improve community facilities and ensure best practice in sustainability".

In a statement released this morning, Planning and development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the right balance had been struck to ensure the development set a benchmark in high-density residential living.

Conditions require the developer to:

  • Prepare a sea turtle management and lighting plan. The plan must be prepared by a tertiary-qualified marine turtle biologist and a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature with at least five years' experience;
  • Achieve a four-green-star rating from the Green Building Council of Australia;
  • Deliver a community benefit through foreshore works including the creation of new car parking, pathways, landscaping, shelters, seating and landscaping of the roundabout at the intersection of the Esplanade and Burkitt Street;
  • A noise management plan must be prepared by a registered professional engineer or an environmental consultant specialising in acoustics.

Cr Sommerfeld said these conditions would improve the streetscape and community amenity while mandating the highest standard of environmental protection.

 

"I'm pleased this development is going ahead," he said.

 

Cr Ross Sommerfeld.
"It will be great for Bargara and the Bundaberg Region. Similar developments have already occurred at Hervey Bay and Gladstone.

"Nine storeys are appropriate in a high-density residential area where there is strong demand for an ocean lifestyle.

"The environmental conditions precede an audit of coastal lighting which we plan to undertake. The intent of the audit will be to reduce the overall level of light emissions."

