Byron Shire Council has revealed its Australia Day Ambassador for 2020.
Council reveals Australia Day ambassador for 2020

Javier Encalada
16th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
Andy Paschalidis is the Byron Shire’s ambassador for this year’s Australia Day.

Having played soccer since the age of nine, and grade cricket for Earlwood for 23 years, Andy has dedicated his life to sports, and had a long career as a sports journalist.

He has hosted a number of daily segments and shows for Sky News, Fox Sports and SBS.

Mr Paschalidis has ­commentated in more than 500 international sports events.

Sports journalist Andy Paschalidis.
Sports journalist Andy Paschalidis.

The Byron Shire Australia Day Awards will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 5.30pm at the Cavanbah Centre, 249 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay.

There are eight categories in the 2020 Australia Day Awards, including Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Creative Artist of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Environmental Project of the Year and Community Event of the Year.

On Sunday, January 26, a Survival Day event will be held at Apex Park in Byron Bay from 11am to 2.30pm.

The event will be held by Sisters For Reconciliation, Cavanbah Reconciliation Group and Bunyarra Culture Collective, with support from Byron Shire Council.

