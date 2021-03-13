Menu
The Tweed Shire Council has received a long list of compliments and complaints in the past quarter.
Council News

Council receives long list of complaints and compliments

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Staff not returning calls and closure over Christmas were two of 20 complaints one Northern Rivers council received in the past quarter.

A report to be tabled at the next Tweed Shire Council meeting reveals the council received 44 compliments and 20 complaints between October and December 2020.

According to the Compliments and Complaints Analysis Report the most complimented area was park and open space maintenance under the Sustainable Communities and Environment division, which received 16 compliments.

Other compliments related to customer service, response to storms and support during COVID-19 restrictions.

The report states compliments were recorded to provide staff with feedback on performance and show a good sign of an engaged and active community.

“There is a higher number of compliments this quarter compared to previous quarters as the Contact Centre established a post-call survey in October 2020,” the report states.

“These are provided either in-writing or via recorded messages.”

Largely, the most complained about items related to customer service teams not returning phone calls.

A number of complaints revolved around the Development Application process and in relation to roads.

Mayor Chris Cherry said whenever the council did receive complaints they investigated how they could make sure those loops were closed.

Tweed mayor Chris Cherry. Picture: Liana Boss
“Certainly when we see a repeat complaint we certainly have escalated that to the director who is in charge of that area,” Cr Cherry said.

She also thanked the residents who took the time to compliment council staff on their services.

“I think we’ve got a good community service team,” she said.

“We don’t always get it right, but they do work very hard.

“Its fantastic to see people taking the effort to give those compliments.”

The report is recommended to be received and noted at the March 18 meeting.

FULL LIST

Compliments:

  • Customer service
  • Customer service – work done with local wildlife
  • Efficient removal of trees during storms
  • Road maintenance
  • Roadside maintenance
  • Emergency services customer response and service
  • Efficient response to support COVID-19 restrictions
  • Conduct of staff carrying out works
  • Park and open space maintenance and works
  • The value and quality of the Parklets
  • Customer service – Gallery
  • Efficient collection service around creek bank
  • Excellent care of the beachside environment

Complaints

  • Overarching anonymous complaint about Council staff not returning calls
  • Complaint about the Council closing over Christmas and therefore unable to respond to requests
  • Anonymous complaint about customer service which did not specifically identify a service area
  • Complaint covered various issues regarding Council’s services
  • Complaint about building controls changing across projects
  • Complaint about Council response to neighbours water flooding property
  • Not enough assistance provided during the DA submission process
  • Complainant was not happy with the process for a modification to original plans.
  • Complaint about Council response to dog complaint.
  • Complainant advised that they were not notified of the works to be undertaken and the finished job is unsatisfactory.
  • Complaint about dangerous driving by Council vehicle
  • Complaint about recent roadworks not completed.
  • Complaint about Council staff not returning calls
  • Complaint about the deteriorating seawall and footpath which was flooded during heavy rains
  • Complainant raised further concerns about possible contaminated soil
  • Complaint that funding should be spent on roads instead (of Parklet)
  • Complaint was about Council not cleaning the rubbish off the footpaths
  • Complaint about Council staff not returning calls and not addressing concerns about a tree shedding leaves onto neighbouring properties.
  • Complaint was about the ease of access and operations of the Resource Recovery Centre
  • Complaint was about length of time to obtain a plaque and concerns about storage of ashes.
Tweed Daily News

