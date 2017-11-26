Menu
Council rangers assaulted while patrolling illegal campers

A MAN will face Byron Local Court on Thursday December 7, charged with the alleged assault of a Byron Bay Shire Council ranger.

Police will allege a 29-year-old from Frankston, Victoria, held a steering column lock and pointed it at a ranger, who approached him while patrolling illegal campers in Byron Bay.

The alleged incident occurred at about 7.50am on Tuesday, when two Byron Shire Council Rangers were patrolling Cowper St and had cause to speak to the camper driver.

During that conversation, it is alleged the 29-year-old used the steering column lock in a threatening manner.

Police arrived shortly later and it is alleged the 29-year-old male made continued threats to harm the rangers.

The man was charged with assault law officer and stalk/intimidate and was bailed to attend court early next month.

