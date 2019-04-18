Council ramps up water restrictions as dry spell lingers
TENTERFIELD residents are reminded to be vigilant with their water use after council has introduced the new Level 4.5 water restrictions.
The new level of restrictions, created by council at their March ordinary meeting, were introduced yesterday in an effort to assist the community in managing the dwindling water resources of the Tenterfield town water supply.
As part of Level 4.5 water restrictions, Tenterfield Shire Council imposes the following restrictions:
- Tenterfield bulk water dispensing station available only for domestic supply in the Tenterfield Shire LGA
- Bulk potable water cartage with tanks greater than 6 KL has been banned from council's water dispensing station, except for potable water carriers registered with council
- Potable water carriers are to enter into a purchase agreement with council to only dispense water to tanks connected to residences
- Fixed hoses are banned
- Filling and topping up of pools and spas are banned
- All washing of motor vehicles, fountains and auto flush systems are banned
- Micro sprays and garden watering systems are limited to 30 minutes each day from 5.30pm to 6pm
- Hand held hoses are limited to one per residence and only to be used for 30 minutes each day from 5.30pm to 6pm
- The use of potable water is banned in public gardens. Council can use non potable, treated water from the sewage treatment plant with appropriately signed water carts to help retain public green space trees and garden beds, but not ovals or public playing areas
- Sports grounds and Tenterfield showground are banned from watering with potable water
- Market gardens are limited to sprinklers for one hour each day from 5pm to 6pm
- Nurseries are limited to hand-held hoses for one hour each day from 5pm to 6pm or microsprays for 30 minutes each day from 5.30pm to 6pm
- Potable water use for ready mixed concrete is banned. Allowances will be made for possible access to non potable, treated water from the sewage treatment plant for concrete production
- Automatic filling of stock troughs is allowed only until Apex Park bore is available, after which autofilling of stock troughs is banned (approximately ending June 2019)
- All water cartage from council water sources is subject to council approval
- Other water uses are subject to council approval