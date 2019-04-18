Council ramps up water restrictions as dry spell lingers

CRITICAL SITUATION: Tenterfield Shire Council are introducing a new Level 4.5 Water Restriction on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 to manage the dwindling water resources of the Tenterfield town water supply due to prolonged drought. Tenterfield Dam which supplies the majority of the township's water, is currently only at 37% capacity.

TENTERFIELD residents are reminded to be vigilant with their water use after council has introduced the new Level 4.5 water restrictions.

The new level of restrictions, created by council at their March ordinary meeting, were introduced yesterday in an effort to assist the community in managing the dwindling water resources of the Tenterfield town water supply.

As part of Level 4.5 water restrictions, Tenterfield Shire Council imposes the following restrictions: