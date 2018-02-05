Menu
Council plans 'significant' amount of sewer works

KYOGLE Council will be undertaking a significant amount of sewer renewal work around the local government area over the next six months.

This is in line with the council's Asset Management Strategy which aims to eliminate the council's sewer renewal backlog within five years.

The works include:

  • Sewer dig-ups/repairs
  • Sewer relining
  • Sewer CCTV (used to inspect sewer lines)
  • Manhole repair, and
  • Smoke testing (which is used to detect illegal plumbing connections).

The council says all residents should be aware these works are occurring and they may see council staff and contractors undertaking these works.

"Residents who live near a sewer manhole or have a sewer manhole in their backyard should also be aware that council may need access it," the council reminded people on its Facebook page.

"Further information will be given to specific residents closer to the date of access."

For more information, or if you have questions, phone the Assets and Infrastructure Services Department on 6632 0221.

