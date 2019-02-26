Council 'picks up the slack' on climate action

RECOGNITION: The Climate Council has praised Lismore City Council for their climate action. Pictured: The launch of Lismore Community Solar at East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant in 2018.

LISMORE City Council is "picking up the slack" in NSW when it comes to dealing with climate change, according to the Climate Council.

The its just-released report Ageing and Unprepared: Energy in New South Wales, the Climate Council says Lismore is among the wave of local councils surging ahead of the State Government on climate action.

The report examines the state's reliance on polluting coal and its tardy transition to renewable energy, stating NSW was once a world leader on climate change but now lacks vision and ambition.

Energy expert and Climate Council Professor Andrew Stock said the government had "dropped the ball" over the past five years after "ditching" its emissions reduction targets with no renewable energy targets.

"It is time for the State Government to step up and start following the example being set by many local councils," Prof Stock said.

Lismore was recognised for its development of the Renewable Energy Master Plan in 2014, which outlines the council's plan of generating all its electricity from renewable energy by 2023.

To achieve this goal, council had two 100kW solar farms installed - one on the roof of the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre in 2017, and another at the east Lismore Sewage Treatment plant which opened last year.

LCC said the Goonellabah solar plant provides 15 per cent of the aquatic centre's power needs, while the floating solar farm provides 12 per cent of the treatment plant's energy requirements.

Climate Council member Greg Bourne said the government should "look to Lismore for a little inspiration".

"It is renewable initiatives like the ones implemented by Lismore that are looking to the future and creating an energy grid fit for the 21st century," Mr Bourne said.

"LCC plans to source all its electricity needs from renewable energy in just four years' time. It should be applauded for this."

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said it was "fantastic" to receive acknowledgement from the Climate Council.

"(Council has) spent the last few years working to find solutions to coal-fired power, and we continue to look at our facilities to see where we can implement renewables," Cr Smith said.

"By embracing renewable energy we not only lower our greenhouse gas pollution levels, we save money on our power bills - it's a win-win."

He said over the coming years, council would be looking at finding solutions for challenges such as sewage treatment plants which run through the night and wouldn't be able to use solar power.