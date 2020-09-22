Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron Shire Council is calling for expressions of interest for partners in the development of Lot 12 Bayshore Drive in the Byron Arts and Industry Estate.
Byron Shire Council is calling for expressions of interest for partners in the development of Lot 12 Bayshore Drive in the Byron Arts and Industry Estate.
News

Council open to all ideas for prime block of land

Liana Boss
22nd Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TAFE NSW has confirmed it will be an "anchor tenant" on a property that will be developed on Bayshore Drive, Byron Bay.

Byron Shire Council is now seeking expressions of interest for collaboration on the future development of the council-owned Lot 12.

Byron mayor Simon Richardson said the council believes the best result would come from council retaining ownership of the land.

"Because this block of land is in a prime location, council sees an opportunity to reap long term commercial benefits for residents rather than simply selling the land," Cr Richardson said.

"Lot 12 was used to store equipment but most of this has been cleared away and councillors want to see the block used to provide a financial benefit to the shire."

The council's vision for Lot 12 is that it will become a mixed-use precinct involving global innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity, research collaboration, cultural activity and nature, with a TAFE Connected Learning Centre as an anchor tenant.

"Lot 12 will be a place to learn, collaborate, create, change and connect," Cr Richardson said.

"We would like to see the land used for creative and emerging digital industries, research and office or commercial space which will be important to diversify Byron which is currently so reliant on the tourism industry.

"It will not be suitable for stand-alone retail, residential or tourism uses."

The council has recognised a portion of the land may need to be sold to develop infrastructure.

"Aside from TAFE occupying a portion of the site and wanting to achieve long-term commercial and financial benefits for our community, council is open to all ideas for the future of Lot 12," Cr Richardson said.

The property is 5.8 hectares and the expressions of interest will focus on the 2.6 hectares fronting Bayshore Drive.

The remainder of the block is bush, connecting to the West Byron Sewage Treatment Plan and it will be preserved to protect and enhance its high environmental and ecological values.

Expressions of Interest are open from September 14 to October 22.

byron bay byron shire council lot 12 bayshore drive northern rivers business northern rivers community northern rivers education northern rivers property
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina brothers allegedly stabbed a ‘complete stranger’

        Premium Content Ballina brothers allegedly stabbed a ‘complete stranger’

        Crime THE court heard there was an “extremely strong” prosecution case, and that the men allegedly caused “significant” injuries.

        Court shut down, police called to deal with incident

        Premium Content Court shut down, police called to deal with incident

        Breaking A man has been heard yelling and police are on scene

        Man accused of cathedral blaze back in court

        Premium Content Man accused of cathedral blaze back in court

        News 45-year-old was arrested following a string of alleged crimes

        Hollywood actress enjoys a day in the sun in Byron Bay

        Premium Content Hollywood actress enjoys a day in the sun in Byron Bay

        News The A-list celebrities just keep on coming to our slice of paradise