Council open to all ideas for prime block of land

Byron Shire Council is calling for expressions of interest for partners in the development of Lot 12 Bayshore Drive in the Byron Arts and Industry Estate.

TAFE NSW has confirmed it will be an "anchor tenant" on a property that will be developed on Bayshore Drive, Byron Bay.

Byron mayor Simon Richardson said the council believes the best result would come from council retaining ownership of the land.

"Because this block of land is in a prime location, council sees an opportunity to reap long term commercial benefits for residents rather than simply selling the land," Cr Richardson said.

"Lot 12 was used to store equipment but most of this has been cleared away and councillors want to see the block used to provide a financial benefit to the shire."

The council's vision for Lot 12 is that it will become a mixed-use precinct involving global innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity, research collaboration, cultural activity and nature, with a TAFE Connected Learning Centre as an anchor tenant.

"Lot 12 will be a place to learn, collaborate, create, change and connect," Cr Richardson said.

"We would like to see the land used for creative and emerging digital industries, research and office or commercial space which will be important to diversify Byron which is currently so reliant on the tourism industry.

"It will not be suitable for stand-alone retail, residential or tourism uses."

The council has recognised a portion of the land may need to be sold to develop infrastructure.

"Aside from TAFE occupying a portion of the site and wanting to achieve long-term commercial and financial benefits for our community, council is open to all ideas for the future of Lot 12," Cr Richardson said.

The property is 5.8 hectares and the expressions of interest will focus on the 2.6 hectares fronting Bayshore Drive.

The remainder of the block is bush, connecting to the West Byron Sewage Treatment Plan and it will be preserved to protect and enhance its high environmental and ecological values.

Expressions of Interest are open from September 14 to October 22.