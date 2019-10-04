Council offers job opportunities to youth

UP FOR GRABS: Kyogle Council have apprentices and traineeships on off for the area's youth in the fields of construction and water operations.

KYOGLE Council is taking direct action when it comes to getting young people into jobs.

The Council has teamed up with Local Government Group Training (LGGT) to offer six apprenticeships and two traineeships in the areas of bridge and road construction and water operations.

It's a move designed to help young people stay in their home towns, with three of the positions to be based in Bonalbo and Woodenbong.

"Our young people are our future leaders,” Kyogle Council Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland said.

"As one of the biggest employers in our local government area, Council believes it has a responsibility to give our youth the opportunity train and work in the communities they live.

"Recruiting apprentices and trainees will also help Council address issues with its aging workforce nearing retirement and ensure we have the skills needed to provide critical services to the community into the future.”

Six apprenticeships are on offer - three in bridge construction and three in civil construction (road construction) - as well as two traineeships in water operations.

Two of the three bridge construction apprenticeships will be based at Kyogle, while the third will be based at Woodenbong. Similarly, two of the three civil construction apprenticeships will be based at Kyogle, while the third will be based at Bonalbo.

One of the two water operations traineeships will be based at Kyogle and the second will be based at either Bonalbo or Woodenbong.

LGGT's Local Government Operations Manager Blair Collis said recruiting for the eight positions had begun and encouraged young people interested in the positions to apply.

"All successful applicants would gain valuable on-the-job training and complete a nationally recognised qualification,” Mr Collis said.

For more information or to apply for a position, applicants can visit LGGT's parent company website at www.novaskill.com.au or call 02 6600 3000. Applications will close around the middle of October with the review of applications and interviewing to complete by early November.

"It is a pleasure to partner with Kyogle Council on such an important initiative to grow employment opportunities for youth in the LGA while addressing future workforce capacity within Council,” Mr Collis said.