Huge savings for developers as council plans growth

Kyogle Council is offering developer contribution-free investment opportunities potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings. Northern Star

INVESTORS could save hundreds of thousands of dollars under a bold move by Kyogle Council aimed at stimulating development and new residential, rural residential and industrial lots.

On Tuesday, Kyogle Council amended its Development Contributions and Charges Discounting Policy to add subdivisions to the list of developments for which Council will waive developer charges and contributions.

The move, which the council hopes will help grow its population base and boost economic activity throughout the LGA, could potentially save investors hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Kyogle Council General Manager Graham Kennett said the potential savings for subdivisions were:

$13,000 per new lot for residential subdivision in Kyogle

$11,000 per new lot for subdivision in Woodenbong and Bonalbo

$11,000 per new lot for industrial subdivision in Kyogle

Between $6000 and $26,000 per lot for the various Rural Residential zoned areas

The amended policy will go on display for public comment for a month and if adopted by the council will mean that heavy haulage projects will be the only development on which the council will levy developer charges and contributions.

The council has also extended the life of the policy by at least another two years. It was due to expire in March 2020, but Council now plans to extend the life of the amended policy to at least March 2022.

Kyogle Council Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland said the Discounting Policy was another example of how the council was prepared to invest in the future of the LGA by thinking outside the box.

"This policy is unique in the Northern Rivers and shows that we are prepared to be innovative to attract investment and stimulate economic growth," Cr Mulholland said.

"The Kyogle LGA has world class features, attractions and excellent services.

"Kyogle is ready to grow and we've just made it much easier for investors to lead the way by waiving development fees, offering savings up to $26,000 a lot for new subdivisions.

"We are offering developer contribution-free investment opportunities potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings.

"We welcome private investment in the Kyogle area that supports jobs and a strong local economy for the future."

Cr Mulholland said the council had paved the way for growth by investing millions of dollars in infrastructure throughout the LGA.

"Make no mistake, Kyogle is open for business," she said.

She said the council was delivering record investment in;

key transport routes

Infrastructure right across our residential, commercial, and industrial sectors

Developing our visitor economy

Award winning water supply and sewerage systems servicing Kyogle, Bonalbo and Woodenbong.

If adopted, the amended policy will apply to all new development consents issued by Council and completed before the review of the policy in March 2022.

On application, the policy can also be applied to existing consents where the development consent is still current and the development has not been completed.