Council moves to dump NSW waste levy

KYOGLE Council is one step closer to its goal of dumping the New South Wales waste levy.

Kyogle mayor and president of the Northern Rivers Regional Organisation of Councils (NOROC), Danielle Mulholland, said council voted unanimously to take the issue to the state government.

"Kyogle Council will now be writing to Keep Australia Beautiful to ask them to help us lobby to get this levy lifted,” Cr Mulholland said.

NOROC and its constituent councils have been lobbying the state government for years to get rid of the levy which taxes regional areas $79.60 and metropolitan areas $138.20 for every tonne of waste that goes to landfill.

The Northern Rivers makes up the majority of the regional levy area, with Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed councils all subjected to the waste levy.

Kyogle Council paid $224,803 in waste levies last financial year.

"It is an awful lot of money every single year,” Cr Mulholland said.

She said it was unfair of the state government to charge a selection of local councils while others were not subjected to the levy.

"The coastal councils pay the levy but Kyogle Council has a geographic area, population and industry base very similar to Tenterfield and Tenterfield don't pay the levy,” she said.

"What we are asking the state government to do is address that.”

A spokeswoman from the NSW Environment and Protection Authority said the collective area where the levy was imposed had the greatest population growth and highest disposal rates when compared to other areas in NSW.

The Tenterfield Shire Council pays an annual landfill fee to the NSW Environment Protection Authority.

Acting Chief Executive at Tenterfield Council, Andre Kompler, said if Tenterfield was subjected to the waste levy then households would see an increase of 20% in waste management charges.

"Based on last year's tonnage to landfill, the EPA levy at $79.60 a tonne would increase the annual waste management charge by $42 per household,” she said.