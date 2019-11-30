Menu
Ballina Shire Council are considering building an ocean pool at Shelly Beach.
Council moves one step closer to building ocean pool

Aisling Brennan
aisling.brennan@northernstar.com.au
30th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
PLANS to build an ocean pool at Shelly Beach are progressing, as Ballina Shire Council will talk to native title stakeholders about the project.

The council voted 7-3 on Thursday to prepare an indigenous land use agreement (ILUA), which will work towards an agreement reached with the native title stakeholders.

However, Councillor Phillip Meehan wanted to go even further with the consideration of the ocean pool plan and have the council investigate the potential liabilities surrounding the project.

While trying to push through an amendment, which was ultimately lost, Cr Meehan said he wanted to ensure the ocean pool plan would be insurable.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader agreed the council should investigate the potential liabilities with the project sooner rather than later.

“We haven’t even scratched the surface on liability with this type of project,” she said.

“We know there are environmental issues.

“I think it’s prudent we go down this path with the insurer.”

But amendment was lost because the council believed a liability test would be premature without an actual design created.

“We don’t have the design for an insurer to assess,” Cr Jeff Johnson said.

“It’s premature, and we couldn’t give any relevant information for this project.”

The council will be briefed on the preparation of an ILUA before the project progresses.

