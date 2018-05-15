Council meeting 'turned into a blood bath' (for a moment)

LAST night's Kyogle Council meeting was the busiest, loudest and most contentious of the year.

The gallery was spilling out into the hallway of council chambers as residents waited to hear the councillors' decision on the Border Ranges Rally.

Comments were flying as the debate ramped up, and I was shocked to hear some of the comments, heckles and what seemed to be personal attacks to get their points across.

Kyogle's is usually a quiet and efficient council meeting, but it turned into a blood bath last night.

Now, I have only been a regular to these meetings for seven months, but it usually takes an hour to get through an entire meeting.

Last night it took that amount of time to get through just one agenda item.

However, the entire atmosphere of the council chambers changed once all recommendations of the rally were addressed and voted on.

Residents peeled off and headed outside to debrief while councillors whizzed through the rest of the agenda within minutes - if you blinked you missed it.

It amazed me how one minute you could cut the tension with a knife, and then the next minute there was a calm, cool and collected group of councillors who even had the ability to crack jokes about the comments made in the previous hour.

Well done Kyogle Council staff and councillors.