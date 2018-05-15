Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Council meeting 'turned into a blood bath' (for a moment)

Samantha Poate
by
15th May 2018 10:00 AM

LAST night's Kyogle Council meeting was the busiest, loudest and most contentious of the year.

The gallery was spilling out into the hallway of council chambers as residents waited to hear the councillors' decision on the Border Ranges Rally.

Comments were flying as the debate ramped up, and I was shocked to hear some of the comments, heckles and what seemed to be personal attacks to get their points across.

Kyogle's is usually a quiet and efficient council meeting, but it turned into a blood bath last night.

Now, I have only been a regular to these meetings for seven months, but it usually takes an hour to get through an entire meeting.

Last night it took that amount of time to get through just one agenda item.

However, the entire atmosphere of the council chambers changed once all recommendations of the rally were addressed and voted on.

Residents peeled off and headed outside to debrief while councillors whizzed through the rest of the agenda within minutes - if you blinked you missed it.

It amazed me how one minute you could cut the tension with a knife, and then the next minute there was a calm, cool and collected group of councillors who even had the ability to crack jokes about the comments made in the previous hour.

Well done Kyogle Council staff and councillors.

border ranges rally kyogle council
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man 'extremely critical', strike force set up to investigate

    Man 'extremely critical', strike force set up to investigate

    News AARON Marks is still in an extremely critical condition in hospital after he was found with serious head injuries on a footpath in Ballina at 2am on Sunday.

    • 15th May 2018 2:01 PM
    Brothel wants to open 24 hours, 7 days

    premium_icon Brothel wants to open 24 hours, 7 days

    News The brothel has been battling with council over its operating hours

    • 15th May 2018 1:17 PM
    'Nobody was looking for us': How I swam 10 hours at sea

    'Nobody was looking for us': How I swam 10 hours at sea

    Books Michael swam for 10 hours from a sunken prawn trawler

    Idiot vandals enter asbestos zone

    Idiot vandals enter asbestos zone

    News Reward offered for any information over the crime

    Local Partners