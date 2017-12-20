Council meeting no shows a slap in the face: Opinion

Debate on E Zones was heated at Lismore City Council chambers on Tuesday night.

Debate on E Zones was heated at Lismore City Council chambers on Tuesday night. Alina Rylko

YOU have to wonder how fair dinkum some members of Lismore City Council really are.

Not enough of them showed up on Monday to form a quorum even though the extraordinary meeting was called to deal with a backlog of big issues including the ski jump and Lismore Square expansion.

Councillors have lives, I understand that, and this time of year is among the busiest of the year.

But the no shows really show how much they care about these important community issues.

Perhaps keep that in mind next time you vote in council elections.

Attendance at council meetings is the very least they can do.

Show the community some respect.