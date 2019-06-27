Council may introduce a parking pass for Lismore

PAY TO PLAY: Lismore residents could soon be paying an annual fee to park their vehicles in a CBD council-operated car park, similar to the system used in Byron Bay.

PAY TO PLAY: Lismore residents could soon be paying an annual fee to park their vehicles in a CBD council-operated car park, similar to the system used in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

COUNCIL has voted to investigate a plan for a parking pass for residents which could see an annual fee of $50 charged to park in the central business district.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said it would mean a significant saving for Lismore Base Hospital staff.

"This permit means a lot of our hospital workers will make a significant saving,” he said.

"We have to look after our residents and workers... the hospital staff will have their parking costs go down from $2 a day to $1 a week.”

Cr Smith was speaking at the Lismore City Council extraordinary meeting on June 25, where councillors debated the matter which would allow people to park in any of council's pay-to-use areas in the Kirkland Riviera carpark, the rowing club carpark and the Lismore Base Hospital carpark.

On Tuesday night Mayor Isaac Smith confirmed this permit would be similar to those used in the Byron Shire.

Cr Smith said the permit would give the Lismore residents licence to park in any of the three council car parks.

"This is a for a full calender year, a one-off fee,” he said.

”It's just a sticker on the window, the timing (of how long the parking allows) does not change, just the fee.”

Cr Neil Marks said this permit would also ensure car owners had to register their vehicle in NSW to be able to use the permit.

"This will catch those people who have their car registered in another state,” he said.

"We still have to follow the legislative process with RMS.”

The council general manager Shelley Oldham explained how the process worked in Byron Bay.

Ms Oldham said residents needed to register with the Byron Shire Council so their car was identified as holding a permit when checked by rangers.

Cr Vanessa Ekins asked about what kind of financial loss the council would see with a drop in costs from parking.

Cr Smith said it was too early to tell.

"There is still a report to come back,” he said.

However, Cr Bill Moorhouse said he would not vote for the annual permit.