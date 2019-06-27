Council may consider cutting use of common weed killer

Byron Shire Council is using steam to rid their region of weeds, and a councillor in another North Coast region wants her council to follow suit.

A NORTHERN Rivers council may consider scrapping its use of a common herbicide.

Ballina Shire Council will this week consider a motion put forward by Cr Sharon Parry that's calling for a trial of steam-based weed control.

Byron Shire Council has slashed its use of glycophosphate, an active ingredient in the product Roundup, while other councils across the Northern Rivers still use the chemical.

Cr Parry has called for Ballina to follow suit.

"The now widely-recognised active chemical, glycophosphate, is recognised in many countries as a key carcinogen, while in others, no legislative decision regarding its toxicity have been made," Cr Parry said in the motion.

"Nevertheless, there are class actions across the globe, including Australia, being brought against agencies that have routinely used it.

"In Australia, it is routinely available in retail hardware outlets, so it has not been banned.

"A NSW class action now before the court will have considerable impact on local councils if the weight of scientific evidence is taken into consideration."

Cr Parry said Byron Shire's trial of a steam-spraying method had proved effective for tackling weeds in public spaces, although it was "more resource intensive".

"They recommended a systemic approach, using steam-spraying in spaces with high public usage, to ameliorate the resource impact of steam spraying across its shire," she said.

"It seems reasonable, therefore, that Ballina Shire Council should consider a staff report on the benefits and drawbacks of steam spraying of weeds in public spaces, as part of a review of our approach to weed control of public spaces, and in particular, for our well-used public spaces.

"This motion makes no assumptions about which approaches may be satisfactory in which public spaces, but it does seek to provide some level of assurance to our residents that Council has taken all reasonable steps to provide due care and concern for the wellbeing of people in the shire."

Staff comments attached to Cr Parry's motion said a "limited trial" could be conducted with existing resources, but noted there was a "significant amount" of information on steam spraying already available.

The motion will be considered at the council's meeting on Thrusday.