Council loses court appeal over $4.5m hotel development

The proposed development at 4 Marvell Street, Byron Bay will incorporate 24 hotel rooms and lobby, manager's residence, retail / restaurant space, roof top pool and basement carparking.

The proposed development at 4 Marvell Street, Byron Bay will incorporate 24 hotel rooms and lobby, manager's residence, retail / restaurant space, roof top pool and basement carparking.

A CONTROVERSIAL $4.5 million boutique hotel with a rooftop pool and bar in Byron Bay is likely to go ahead, after a ruling in the Land and Environment Court this week.

In a judgment published online, Commissioner J Duggan dismissed Byron Shire Council’s appeal, which challenged a previous decision, made in July 2019 by Commissioner Smithson, that approved the development.

The latest appeal was “against a Commissioner’s decision on questions of law”.

The judgement stated the grounds of appeal related exclusively to the manner in which the Commissioner satisfied herself.

As a result of the loss Byron Shire Council was ordered to pay the legal costs of Ardill Payne & Partners on behalf of the developers.

The four-storey building for Marvell St, Byron Bay will include a rooftop pool and bar, 24 hotel rooms, a ground floor restaurant and a basement carpark for 18 cars.

In refusing the plans, the council had raised numerous concerns, particularly relating to the building’s height, which exceeded the 11.5m limit in order to accommodate the lift overrun and the rooftop facilities.

The proposed development at 4 Marvell Street, Byron Bay will incorporate 24 hotel rooms and lobby, manager's residence, retail / restaurant space, roof top pool and basement carparking.

Land and Environment Court commissioner Jenny Smithson, in her judgement, said the height of the main roof of the building was compliant, and she did not believe the rooftop bar, pool and amenities constituted a fourth storey “per se”.

Ms Smithson said the proposed hotel would “only add to the character of the area”.

”It (the development) will provide employment opportunities... it will encourage vibrancy, given the uses proposed and with the design at the ground level in particular.”

Council’s legal representatives claimed the original decision by Ms Smithson “erred in law in the determination of the height objection, in that she did not form the necessary opinion required ... in that she failed to form an opinion as to consistency with the objective ... of the Byron LEP.”

Commissioner Duggan said considering Commissioner Smithson’s reasons it was indicative she “performed these functions in the manner contended by Ardill Payne”.

“I consider it to be inappropriate to focus solely in the one paragraph in the Commissioner’s Reasons to understand the entirety of her reasoning.

“Whilst the Commissioner’s Reasons are in some respects not sequential and/or with some looseness of expression, the reasons when read as a whole, without an eye for error, discloses the reasoning and the findings of satisfaction required.

“I find that the Commissioner did not err in accepting that the Height Objection satisfactorily addressed the requirements.

“In forming such satisfaction I find that the Commissioner did not ignore a consideration of consistency with the Objective of the height standard, but considered the Height Objection in its terms, which included a consideration of the Objective.

“Further, whilst the Commissioner’s Reasons could have been better expressed, it is apparent that she considered building design in the context of the height standard.”