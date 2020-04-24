Council launches new grants hub

PAIRING UP: Lismore City Council has partnered with search engine Grant Guru to help finding grants easier. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE City Council has joined forces with Australian grant search engine Grant Guru to deliver a “free one-stop-shop” website for business and community grants.

Using the newly created Lismore Grant Hub, users can simply use the search engine to find available grants and filter grants by specifying location, industry and type of project.

The website also assists with advice and top tips for finding and applying for grants to maximise your chances of receiving the funds you need.

Lismore City Council general manager Shelley Oldham said the council wants to help local businesses and groups to find and apply for grants.

”There are a lot of great funding opportunities out there, but the process of finding and applying for grants can be daunting and time consuming, and many people don’t know where to start looking,” she said.

”Lismore Grant Hub will take the guess work out of searching for grants and help groups and businesses navigate the process.”

Businesses and community groups can register with the Lismore Grant Hub to receive email alerts about available grants at www.lismoregrantguru.com.au.

For further information or assistance with registering, contact Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387.