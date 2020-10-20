Menu
Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith said the council was pleased over the decision.
'Not too late': Homes with unpaid rates removed from sale

Adam Daunt
20th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
FOUR properties have been withdrawn from sale by the Lismore City Council after both parties came to an agreement regarding unpaid rates.

Owners of the four properties have either paid their outstanding council rates in full or have entered into payment plans to rectify their outstanding rates.

The council remains in negotiations with several other houses over their unpaid rates and will consider offers until auction day on November 28 2020.

Council announced in August that 15 properties would be sold at auction to recover unpaid rates, some with overdue rates of up to $42,000.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said this announcement represented a great outcome for both parties.

"I am pleased that we have taken a number of properties off the list because the owners have come forward and paid their overdue rates or entered into a payment plan with council," he said.

"We know this is a controversial issue, but we must ensure we do the right thing for all of our community.

"It is still not too late for the other property owners to enter into a payment plan with council to pay their overdue rates."

