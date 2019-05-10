Council ignores public threat to make Nimbin road safer

Flowers on Cecil St, Nimbin, where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident On Monday, April 15.

Flowers on Cecil St, Nimbin, where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident On Monday, April 15. Liana Turner

LISMORE City Council say they won't look at removing a "ridiculously dangerous" traffic calming device on Cecil St in Nimbin until an investigation into the fatal hit and run is complete.

On the evening of Monday, April 15, 63-year-old Kobya and his partner, Tonia Jansen, 62, were walking along Cecil St in Nimbin when they were struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound and were thrown across the road. Ms Jansen, also known as Kooka sadly passed away at the scene.

While the car involved in the hit and run was found, police investigations into who was driving continue.

Soon after the tragic incident, the president of the Nimbin Chamber of Commerce Diana Roberts called for action to improve pedestrian safety where Ms Jansen died.

Ms Roberts, who was a councillor for 13 years, said the community has always battled with the council to get better pedestrian access along Cecil St.

At its April 9 meeting, the council supported a recommendation from the Traffic Advisory Committee that they decline to remove the "traffic calming device", or traffic island, on Cecil St.

The traffic island was installed last year in response to concerns about speeding motorists and inquiries that found many vehicles were speeding along the street but the council report identified ongoing concerns about the width of the road at the culvert crossing near the traffic island.

The council voted to install advisory pedestrian signs and to investigate options to fund a pedestrian walkway at the culvert.

On Wednesday, out of sheer frustration, Nimbin community spokesperson Nimbin HEMP Embassy president Michael Balderstone coined an open letter to the council, demanding they "fix our dangerous road where someone was killed, or we will."

A Lismore City Council spokeswoman said "until the police complete their investigation into this tragedy, any suggestions of blame or causes of the accident were pure speculation".

"Council will refer the matter back to the Traffic Advisory Committee for further consideration once the investigation is complete," the spokeswoman said.