Council heads for last gasp shock

I FIND it unbelievable that Lismore City Council would consider raising land rates by up to 30 per cent over five years to address budget shortfalls.

Surely our council, which has overwhelmingly the highest CBD rates in the Northern Rivers and amongst the highest residential rates, would be almost ashamed of asking rate payers to bail them out yet again?

It is hard for a rate payer to balance exceedingly high rates against services provided (such as they are) just as it is hard to understand that any creditable self-budget would indicate that a high deficit was coming to council rather than a last gasp shock and where to from here.

I am appalled that any rate rising proposition would be proposed to the City's under the pump constituents and can only suggest that council looks elsewhere.

TONY MADDEN, Lismore.

(Lismore Echo letter to the editor)