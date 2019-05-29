'Council has no choice': Ratepayers to face increased costs

RICHMOND Valley Council's 2019/2020 budget has revealed a number of increases to rates and annual charges, mostly in waste management.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said waste management was the council's biggest challenge, with costs sky-rocketing in all areas.

"The increases to waste management charges have been necessary due to the introduction of a waste levy by the Queensland Government of $75 per tonne, with council's landfill waste currently being transported to Queensland," he said.

"This levy now almost matches the NSW Government levy and council has no choice but the pay this levy and is required to pass on the cost to residents with a waste service."

In addition, recycling costs have doubled, as well as costs involved in the future construction of a new cell at the Nammoona Landfill facility for landfill waste.

Mr Macdonald said council was continuing to investigate alternative options for waste management, such as an 'energy from waste facility' for the region, with the hope that it could delay the costly investment in a new landfill cell.

But he said waste management was a complex and increasingly costly business, and council needed to ensure it allocated sufficient funding for it into the future.

Changes to rates includes the domestic and non-domestic wastes annual charges, which are both set to rise by 15 per cent.

Following IPART's approval of the special rate variation, general rates will increase by 5.5 per cent, while the waste infrastructure charge will increase from $30 to $40.

Mr Macdonald said this charge was introduced to contribute funding towards the construction of a new landfill cell at the Nammoona Landfill and to fund ongoing asset renewals of the waste management program.

The 2019-20 budget also includes the following increases to rates and annual charges: