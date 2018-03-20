Can old sewage works site become a 'landmark development'?

The site of the former South Byron Sewage Treatment Plant at Suffolk Park.

The site of the former South Byron Sewage Treatment Plant at Suffolk Park. Contributed Google Maps

INNOVATIVE and visionary thinkers are sought to transform an old sewage treatment works site.

Byron Shire Council have embarked on a six week Expressions of Interest (EoI) process, seeking partnership proposals from the market for the masterplanning and redevelopment of 1 Broken Head Road, the former South Byron Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) site, in Suffolk Park.

"We are seeking innovative and visionary thinking from the market that can help council deliver the best possible outcome for this site, one that has social, environmental and community benefits at its heart," Byron Shire Council's acting general manager Mark Arnold said.

"We are excited about exploring what the private and non-government sectors, including not-for-profits, philanthropists and other groups can bring to the table as part of the EoI process," Mr Arnold said.

Given the strategic location of the 7.76 hectare site at the southern entrance to Byron Bay, it has the potential to host a landmark development that will be a catalyst to stimulate social, community and environmental benefits in particular, but also beneficial economic outcomes for the council and ratepayers.

"Retaining key sites such as this decommissioned South Byron Sewage Treatment Plant as an asset for long-term community benefit presents us with a significant opportunity to find a suitable partner and achieve outcomes for the community that council simply cannot achieve on its own, due to funding constraints," he said.

"To ensure we don't stifle innovation in the EoI process, council hasn't specified land use or development requirements for the site and is open to all options.

"This could include education, living and active community, diverse housing options, childcare, aged care and environmental, biodiversity and cultural areas," Mr Arnold said.

Council's adopted EoI Vision statement for 1 Broken Head Road (former South Byron STP site), including aims and objectives, council requirements and anticipated development statements can be viewed in full on the council's new website (www.byron.nsw.gov.au).

The EOI includes the requirement for the public access way connecting Byron Bay and Suffolk Park to be retained. The provision of public open space for community and environmental benefit is also required as a key element of all proposals.

Neighbours and stakeholders are being briefed during the expression of interest process. Further details about the EoI process are available on the council's website.